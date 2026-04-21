TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,994 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.47 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here