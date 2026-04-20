TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 44,021 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708,432 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $125,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,393 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $102,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 818,578.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,107 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 924,994 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,667,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,352,370 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $623,937,000 after acquiring an additional 698,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.49 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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