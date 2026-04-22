TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 73,118 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,636 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.06% of CAE worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about CAE

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its FY2028 EPS view to $1.15, signaling stronger estimated earnings in the longer term (FY2028) that could support upside if CAE delivers on that recovery.

National Bank Financial raised its FY2028 EPS view to $1.15, signaling stronger estimated earnings in the longer term (FY2028) that could support upside if CAE delivers on that recovery. Neutral Sentiment: NBFC published a full set of refreshed quarter-by-quarter estimates for 2026–2028 (Q4 2026: $0.30; FY2026: $0.87; FY2027: $0.93; Q1–Q4 2028: $0.21/$0.26/$0.31/$0.38). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but are guidance estimates, not company-released guidance.

NBFC published a full set of refreshed quarter-by-quarter estimates for 2026–2028 (Q4 2026: $0.30; FY2026: $0.87; FY2027: $0.93; Q1–Q4 2028: $0.21/$0.26/$0.31/$0.38). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but are guidance estimates, not company-released guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage piece discussing a buy view on CAE is circulating — may offer a bullish analyst perspective but is a single-analyst commentary and should be weighed against the firm-level estimate changes. Article Title

Independent coverage piece discussing a buy view on CAE is circulating — may offer a bullish analyst perspective but is a single-analyst commentary and should be weighed against the firm-level estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: NBFC trimmed FY2027 EPS to $0.93 (from $1.00) and slightly cut FY2026 to $0.87 (from $0.88), indicating a softer near-term earnings path versus prior expectations.

NBFC trimmed FY2027 EPS to $0.93 (from $1.00) and slightly cut FY2026 to $0.87 (from $0.88), indicating a softer near-term earnings path versus prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several quarterly EPS estimates were lowered: Q2 2027 to $0.19 (from $0.21), Q3 2027 to $0.25 (from $0.27), Q4 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.36), and Q4 2026 to $0.30 (from $0.31). These cuts are likely the primary driver of today's negative price action as they reduce short-term earnings visibility.

Several quarterly EPS estimates were lowered: Q2 2027 to $0.19 (from $0.21), Q3 2027 to $0.25 (from $0.27), Q4 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.36), and Q4 2026 to $0.30 (from $0.31). These cuts are likely the primary driver of today's negative price action as they reduce short-term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation add pressure: CAE is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and at a P/E (~30.8) above the consensus EPS growth implied by recent cuts, which can amplify selling on disappointing analyst revisions.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CAE from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $922.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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