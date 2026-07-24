TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Position Increased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $45,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after buying an additional 990,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More TE Connectivity News

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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