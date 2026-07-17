TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,799 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $166,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.28 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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