TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,584 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $56,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3%

TEL opened at $210.37 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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