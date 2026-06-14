TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,235 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of TE Connectivity worth $706,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE TEL opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $252.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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