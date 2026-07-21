TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 71,706 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $203.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here