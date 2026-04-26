Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.83 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.49% of Andersons worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.33.

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Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,902.30. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $634,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,725.62. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,892 shares of company stock worth $4,125,125. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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