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Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 327,502 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1,570.9%, acquiring 327,502 shares to hold 348,350 shares (about 0.36% of the company) valued at roughly $8.01 million at quarter-end.
  • Ultragenyx reported a quarterly EPS of ($1.29) (miss vs. ($1.20) consensus) but beat on revenue with $207.3 million (+25.5% YoY); the stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a one‑year range of $18.29–$42.37.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $61.18, while insiders have sold 109,556 shares (about $2.49 million) in the last three months.
  • Interested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 1,570.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 327,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.36% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of RARE opened at $24.10 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 10,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $240,289.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,942. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 8,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $185,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,688.80. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,556 shares of company stock worth $2,490,138 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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