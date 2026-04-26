Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Reliance worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 733,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,997,000 after purchasing an additional 660,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $729,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Reliance by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,941,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $331.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $352.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.63. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.31 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Reliance's payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Key Reliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,434.02. The trade was a 63.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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