Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 13,000 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,869 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.19% of Textron worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,483 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Textron by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Textron by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,913 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Kennedy bought 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $90.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here