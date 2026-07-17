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Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 19,000 Life360, Inc. $LIF

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Life360 logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky opened a new position in Life360 during the first quarter, buying 19,000 shares worth about $776,000.
  • Other institutions also added to or initiated stakes in Life360, and hedge funds and other institutional investors now own 20.00% of the company’s shares.
  • Life360 has seen notable insider selling recently, including sales by directors Chris Hulls and Brit Morin, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a price target of $64.65.
  • Five stocks we like better than Life360.

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Life360 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Life360 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $755,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 406,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,152,735.93. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $256,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,428,625. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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