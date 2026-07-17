Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 19,000 Life360, Inc. $LIF

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Life360 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Life360 by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Life360 Price Performance

LIF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, Director Chris Hulls sold 16,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $755,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 406,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,152,735.93. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $256,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,428,625. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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