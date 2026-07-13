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Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
NXP Semiconductors logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its NXP Semiconductors stake by 76% in the first quarter, holding 301,412 shares worth about $59.3 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on NXPI, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.27 after several firms raised targets or reiterated bullish calls.
  • NXP posted solid quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $1.014 that implies a 1.4% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors.

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,412 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 130,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $59,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $302.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $292.26 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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