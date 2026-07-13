Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 474,100 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 2,029.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,459 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Ball worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 418.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.6% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $61.74 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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