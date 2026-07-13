Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,600 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,815 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.24% of Globe Life worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $117.30 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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