Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,257 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $316.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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