Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in HCI Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HCI Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $238.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Up 2.3%

HCI Group stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.03. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.37 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. HCI Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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