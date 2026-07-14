Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock worth $586,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,471,805 shares of the company's stock worth $492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,452,562 shares of the company's stock worth $310,834,000 after purchasing an additional 179,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403,710 shares of the company's stock worth $306,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,904. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here