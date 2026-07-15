Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 114,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $286.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $266.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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