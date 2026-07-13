Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 327.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,981 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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