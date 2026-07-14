Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.61 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,528 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LHX opened at $288.68 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $257.35 and a one year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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