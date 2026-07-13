Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.71 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 1,976.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,892 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,517 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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