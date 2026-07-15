Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $301.49 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average of $346.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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