Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $444,000 Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 38,413 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Kemper were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kemper by 7,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,229 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,888.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 214,186 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 203,417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $1,622,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.75.

View Our Latest Report on KMPR

Kemper Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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