Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $53.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,540 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in AT&T were worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 836,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. Coquina Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 153,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 56,329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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