Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,446 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Carnival were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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