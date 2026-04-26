Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $76.32 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,300 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $76,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 257.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 442,935 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $14,333,376.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,778,323.64. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $547,732.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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