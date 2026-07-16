Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 278.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,135 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,293,000 after acquiring an additional 218,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE BHE opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $100.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,475. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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