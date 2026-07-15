Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.35% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Walker & Dunlop from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.20.

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Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WD opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Walker & Dunlop's dividend payout ratio is presently 134.65%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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