Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 21,330 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Century Communities were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company's stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial downgraded Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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