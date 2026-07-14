Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 78,805 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $433,923,000 after buying an additional 2,277,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Evercore increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,275 shares of company stock valued at $947,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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