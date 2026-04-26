Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 144,800 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Smith & Nephew SNATS worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 486,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 150,517 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $29.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 304.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

Further Reading

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