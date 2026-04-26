Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 17,219 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $74,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.44.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 13.9%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $352.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded AMD to Buy and raised its price target to $375, giving Wall Street a fresh bullish read and helping push momentum. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. CNBC: Intel halo lift

Intel’s blowout quarter created a sector-wide rally that benefitted AMD (investors infer stronger CPU demand across hyperscalers), amplifying buying in AMD shares. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Stifel target & Ryzen launch

Stifel and other firms have lifted targets and the launch of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 (high-end CPU) strengthens AMD’s PC/gaming margins narrative—another demand/roadmap catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. SOXX streak

Broader chip-market momentum is strong (SOXX notched a record win streak), signaling sustained investor interest in semiconductors and amplifying flows into AMD. Neutral Sentiment: ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. ETF exposure article

ETF routes are highlighting AMD exposure—investors preferring diversified positions can use semiconductor ETFs (VanEck et al.) for indirect exposure. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. GraniteShares distribution

GraniteShares’ YieldBOOST AMD ETF announced a weekly distribution; income-focused ETF products can attract a different buyer base but are not a direct signal on AMD fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. QuiverQuant insider activity

Insider selling has been heavy recently (many disclosed sales, few/no buys), which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near-term positioning. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: several articles note AMD’s rich multiples and argue other AI-chip names may offer more upside—heightening the risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. Fool valuation caution

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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