Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 63,600 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $305,817,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $140.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $150.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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