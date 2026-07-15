Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,590 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

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Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:GIL opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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