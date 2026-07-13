Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,959 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $60,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 40.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1%

MDT opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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