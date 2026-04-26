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Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Aptiv logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its Aptiv stake by 286.9% in Q4, buying 339,370 shares to hold 457,658 shares worth $34,822,000 (about 0.21% of the company).
  • Several large institutions — including Ameriprise, Nordea, Impax, Balyasny and Man Group — also made substantial purchases, leaving hedge funds and other institutional investors with 94.21% of Aptiv's stock.
  • Aptiv recently beat Q4 estimates (EPS $1.86 vs. $1.82; revenue $5.15B vs. $5.07B), provided FY2026 guidance of 8.15–8.75 EPS, and trades at a market cap of $12.81B with a P/E of 79.08.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 286.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,658 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 339,370 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of Aptiv worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $291,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,147 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $97,833,000 after buying an additional 1,413,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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