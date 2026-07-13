Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,451 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank of Texas raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

ABT stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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