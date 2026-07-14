Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Datadog were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $438,552.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,479,533 shares of company stock valued at $328,287,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $217.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.0%

Datadog stock opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.86, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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