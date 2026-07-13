Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $33,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $359.33 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $251.40 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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