Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,030 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $169,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,016,000 after acquiring an additional 661,795 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock worth $601,949,000 after purchasing an additional 613,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,563 shares of the company's stock worth $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 573,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $223,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,180. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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