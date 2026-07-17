Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 18,659 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,221 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,659 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Korn/Ferry International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,880,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $190,188,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,933,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,922 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn/Ferry International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Korn/Ferry International's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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