Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 22,800 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.27% of MGM Resorts International worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,006 shares of the company's stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

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MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MGM opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 24.43%. MGM Resorts International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $256,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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