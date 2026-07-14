Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 326,093 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,695 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 326,093 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Intel were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Reuters: Intel announces $5.7 billion capital investment at Irish manufacturing hub

Intel announced a major €5 billion investment to expand its Irish manufacturing campus, a move aimed at boosting production of Xeon server processors and adding capacity for AI, cloud, and foundry demand. The expansion signals long-term commitment to growth in high-demand chip markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intel Deepens Its European Chip Push

Analyst commentary turned more constructive, with one report saying Wall Street sees Intel’s turnaround taking hold and that a major price target was lifted for 2027. That suggests some firms expect improving execution and longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet.

Intel’s latest earnings were solid, beating estimates on both EPS and revenue, but the company still guided cautiously and remains unprofitable on a net-margin basis. Investors may see this as evidence of progress, but not a clean turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Barron's: Intel, AMD, Sandisk, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Shares are also being hit by a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks, with reports citing weakness across Nvidia, AMD, Micron, and SanDisk as risk appetite for AI-chip names cooled. Intel is being pulled down with the group. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are also focused on concerns about Intel’s foundry execution, including questions about yields and how it will compete with stronger rivals such as SK Hynix and AMD in memory and data-center markets. Those worries are weighing on sentiment ahead of earnings. TipRanks: Intel Stock Sinks as Trump’s Involvement Emerges

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $518.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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