Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,704 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Tesla were worth $130,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.45.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.63 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $385.94 and its 200 day moving average is $420.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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