Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 54,293 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,659 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 54,293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after buying an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after acquiring an additional 938,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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