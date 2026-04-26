Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,640 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,095 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 27,026 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1%

RL stock opened at $371.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.23 and a fifty-two week high of $393.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.19.

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About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Further Reading

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