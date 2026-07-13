Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,124 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in General Motors were worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.32.

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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