Teca Partners LP Grows Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Teca Partners LP lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 117,893 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises approximately 12.8% of Teca Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teca Partners LP owned 0.44% of Option Care Health worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,926 shares of the company's stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $42,739,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Option Care Health Stock Up 0.7%

OPCH opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Option Care Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

Further Reading

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